2021 February 15 18:16

Repsol Sinopec forms industry alliance to maximise recovery of North Sea reserves

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited has formed an innovative partnership with energy service providers TechnipFMC and Petrofac, creating an industry alliance which seeks to maximise the recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), according to the company's release.

The partnership will offer the owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec’s existing North Sea infrastructure hubs an integrated, technically robust and commercially flexible solution to meet their near to mid-term development objectives.

Under the terms of the partnership, TechnipFMC will deploy its iFEED® front-end engineering and design solution and its integrated subsea business model, iEPCI™, whilst Petrofac will provide all topsides engineering and operations support. Repsol Sinopec will provide access to its facilities under the industry-led infrastructure code of practice. Together, the group offers decades of subsea and topsides engineering, project management and operating expertise to create an all-encompassing offering, from the well head to export route.



