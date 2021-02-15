2021 February 15 15:24

Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress invites 40 more in-person participants

Registration is underway, no limits are set for online participation

The 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held as an in-person event with online streaming on 10-11 March 2021. The participants will gather at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow). An ideologist of the Congress, PortNews Media Group, organized the event in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.



The Congress will include the 8th International Dredging Forum (Day 1) and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" (Day 2).

Epidemiological situation is improving in Moscow. As of today, the limit for in-person participation is set at 150 people with 40 slots still available. The interest to the event is on the rise. Therefore, the organizing committee decided to arrange an additional online platform based on Zoom. Representatives of regional companies and those with a tight schedule have an opportunity of online participation in the Congress. That will save time and expenses for a business trip while providing the delegates with vast opportunities.

Online participants of the congress are offered:



- an access to a live stream;

- an opportunity to address their questions to speakers and to participate in discussions;

- e-materials of the congress including the Congress Catalogue, the list of participants, all audio/video records and presentations.

- half of online participation cost



PortNews Media Group invites to participate in the Congress in one of the formats: online delegate, online speaker and/or in-person/online sponsor. More about the Congress Draft Programme and terms of participation >>>>.



The congress annually gathers over 250 industry experts.

General Partner of the Congress - FSUE Rosmorport. General Sponsor of the Congress – Damen Shipyards Group. The event is also supported by Boskalis, GTNS, Nonius Engineering, Composit, КТК-Bunker.



Among the permanent speakers of the Congress are representatives of RF Transport Ministry, Rosmorrechflot, Rosmorport, Rosatom, Rosrybolovstvo, Hydrographic Company, Rosransnadzor, Morportekspertiza, Marine Rescue Service, leading dredging and shipbuilding companies.

Among the regular participants of the Congress are Boskalis, Jan de Nul, Mordraga (DEME), Van Oord, Damen, BLRT, IHC, СССС, Arctic LNG 2, Aquatic, Hydrographic Company, Gazprom USC, MRTS, Fertoing, Krylov State Research Center, Marine Engineering Bureau, stevedoring companies, designers of marine and river transport facilities, Rosmorport branches, authorities of river basins.

Registration for the Congress is underway. More about the Congress >>>>