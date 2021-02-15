  The version for the print
    EU shipowners call for fund coupled with targets for fuel suppliers to decarbonise shipping

    The European Commission should address fuel suppliers by introducing sub-targets to make low- and zero carbon fuels available for shipping and by increasing the multiplier for renewable fuels used in the maritime sector under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED), according to ECSA's release.

    A fuel standard as a requirement for ships instead of fuel suppliers under the FuelEU Maritime proposal would risk failing to deliver emissions reductions and would be challenging to enforce. If a Market Based Measure (MBM) is introduced, a fund could invest the revenues to support the uptake of these fuels.

    A global approach must be the cornerstone of the EU’s policies and any regional measures would risk undermining the international negotiations at the IMO level. As the shipping industry is fully committed to decarbonisation, success hinges primarily on the introduction of zero- or low-emission, safe and widely available alternative fuels, which do not yet exist. ECSA advocates a two-pronged approach if any EU measures are to be introduced:

     Establish a fund under an MBM and using the revenues to finance R&D projects and to bridge the price gap between new and conventional fuels; At the same time,

     Incentivise and require fuel suppliers to include a certain percentage of low- and zero carbon fuels in their offering by introducing sub-targets and a higher multiplier for low- and zero-carbon fuels under RED.

     “Introducing the right incentives and requirements for fuel suppliers in order to make low- and zero-carbon fuels for shipping available in the market is a prerequisite for the decarbonisation of the sector. As with the uptake of all new fuels, the chicken-and-egg dilemma can only be addressed by the introduction of appropriate requirements for fuel suppliers. A fund under an MBM could support the uptake of these fuels,” said Martin Dorsman, ECSA Secretary-General.

    A fund under an EU MBM would also minimise the administrative burden for the sector and would make sure that all revenues are invested in its energy transition.

    ECSA submitted the position of the European shipping sector to the public consultation of the European Commission on the revision of the EU ETS and the Renewable Energy Directive.

Другие новости по темам: ECSA, IMO  


 News for a day...
