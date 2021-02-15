2021 February 15 13:53

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in January 2021 declined by 1% Y-o-Y

Coal export in 2020 rose by 7.7%

In January 2021, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 495,912 tonnes of cargo, which is 1% less as compared with the same period of the previous year (500,619 tonnes), the stevedore’s press center says.



In 2020, the company handled 6,791,013 tonnes of coal, up 7.7%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.