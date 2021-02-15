2021 February 15 13:29

Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2021 fell by 8.7% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 5.4%

In January 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo (-8.7%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 31.1% to 127,496 tonnes, container throughput – by 5.4% to 39,639 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 3.8% to 45,730 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 76.8% to 165,900 people.



The number of ship calls dropped by 9% to 533 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.