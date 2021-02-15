  The version for the print
    Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum to be held on 2-3 March 2021

    The event will be held in digital format

    Taking place on March 2 & 3, 2021, Capital Link's Digital 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, held in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq, will feature over the course of 2 days 82 senior executives, 45 Shipping companies and 21 virtual sessions, covering all critical industry topics. The participants will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, offering a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

2021 February 15

18:16 Repsol Sinopec forms industry alliance to maximise recovery of North Sea reserves
17:42 Baltic Workboats built Workboat 18 WP Oilrec Maia wins best oil spill response boat of 2020 award
17:25 J-ENG signs contract with Nabtesco Corporation on the next generation main engine control system
17:09 Crew changes cross 100,000 at Port of Singapore
16:41 NYK subsidiary begins wind power generation at finished-vehicle logistics terminal in Belgium
16:08 Port Authority of Singapore crosses the 100,000 mark for crew change
16:05 EU shipowners call for fund coupled with targets for fuel suppliers to decarbonise shipping
15:24 Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress invites 40 more in-person participants
15:12 Port of Oakland welcomes CMA CGM’s first call Asia service
14:11 LR launches decarbonisation advisory centre in Greece
13:53 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in January 2021 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
13:29 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2021 fell by 8.7% YoY
13:11 Kongsberg Digital enters partnership with Nautilus Labs
12:10 Port of San Diego advances new clean air, environmental justice initiatives
11:26 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 20,737 pmt
11:25 The Admiralty Shipyards starts metal cutting for the sixth RFC’s Russian supertrawler
11:05 Valenciaport starts the year on a positive traffics thanks to the export dynamism of the companies
10:53 PETRONAS floating LNG DUA marks its commissioning with the production of first LNG
10:20 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2021 rose by 8.7%
10:09 The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge to join forces
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 15, 2021
09:33 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of February 12

2021 February 14

16:11 SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for nine more Russian cargo vessels
15:21 Port of Felixstowe Ro/Ro upgrade complete
14:51 Seaspan announces 10 dual-fuel LNG containership newbuilds
13:17 Solvang and Wärtsilä to collaborate on digitally driving operational excellence using OPERIM
12:38 AAD reported minor incident on board the MPV Everest
11:15 Shore power for short sea vessels in the Port of Amsterdam
10:53 New Chairman for Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd

2021 February 13

15:52 APM Terminals Callao appoints new Managing Director
14:16 Port Authority and LMDC approve selection of the development team for 5 World Trade Center
13:09 JAXPORT volumes rebound in FY2021 first quarter
12:43 Pilbara Ports Authority shipping figures for January 2021
11:31 CMA CGM steps up its strategic development in logistics with the creation of its AIR CARGO division and the purchase of four freighter aircraft
10:26 DP World reports +7.6% gross volume growth in Q4 2020 and flat growth for FY2020

2021 February 12

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
18:10 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 rose by 8% Y-o-Y
17:49 Training sailship Nadezhda leave for her fist voyage this year
17:26 PD Ports announces partnership with Port of Rotterdam in latest step towards achieving future vision
17:06 Port of Cork traffic dips by 2% to 9.2 million tonnes in 2020
16:48 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2021 surged by 83% Y-o-Y
16:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 43rd fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:16 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2021 fell by 26% Y-o-Y
15:41 APM Terminals Valencia expands VGM service with three new container weighbridges
15:31 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
15:03 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa
14:34 Webinar “Container legend: future shipping by Volga and Yenisey” to be held on 24 February 2021
14:12 RINA and SDARI to develop ground-breaking methanol/ammonia fuelled tanker design
13:47 RF and Belarus Ministers of Transport to sign agreement on handling of Belorussian oil products at Russian ports
13:20 ABS grants AIP for HHI’s Floating Storage and Offloading design
12:56 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:39 Port of Ust-Luga throughput rose by 4% in January 2021
12:01 Wärtsilä and Siem Offshore sign a 5-year Optimised Maintenance agreement to reduce carbon footprint with predictive maintenance
11:58 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires three Supramaxes
11:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021
11:27 Budgetary financing of Hydrographic Company rises to RUB 1.1 billion in 2021
10:50 LNG production in Russia to reach 268 million tonnes per year by 2035
10:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12, 2021