2021 February 15 12:04

Capital Link's 15th Annual International Shipping Forum to be held on 2-3 March 2021

The event will be held in digital format

Taking place on March 2 & 3, 2021, Capital Link's Digital 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, held in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq, will feature over the course of 2 days 82 senior executives, 45 Shipping companies and 21 virtual sessions, covering all critical industry topics. The participants will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, offering a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

Read more on the Events page >>>>