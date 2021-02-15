2021 February 15 11:26

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 20,737 pmt

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 833

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 8 and February 12 grew by RUB 833 and totaled RUB 20,737 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: