2021 February 15 11:26
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 20,737 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 833
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between February 8 and February 12 grew by RUB 833 and totaled RUB 20,737 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price was flat at RUB 18,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 800 to RUB 20,953 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 780 to RUB 19,495 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price was flat at RUB 19,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,317 to RUB 21,337 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 1,460 to RUB 29,010 pmt.