2021 February 15 15:12

Port of Oakland welcomes CMA CGM’s first call Asia service

The Port of Oakland announced that CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, marked the beginning of its first direct vessel service linking China and Oakland,CA, with the arrival of the ship AFRICA FOUR.



Oakland will become the first U.S. stop for ships in the new weekly Golden Gate Bridge service. The shipping route connects the ports of Shanghai, Yantian and Kaohsiung in China to Oakland. Ships in the service will sail from Asia straight to the Port of Oakland and then call Seattle before returning to China. It has been more than a decade since Oakland offered a first-call service to U.S. importers. The service is expected to increase containerized cargo volume in Oakland.



First-call service is expected to increase rail cargo shipments from Oakland, the Port said. Imports destined for interior destinations such as Chicago or Memphis are usually discharged on the West Coast and shipped by rail. Due to the added transit time for rail, first-call service is critical and the Port of Oakland has ample rail capacity for inland cargo.

Oakland’s first-call service is a response to the significant e-commerce growth in the U.S. Distributors are locating depots near the Port to reach online shippers in western states, and the Golden Gate Bridge service will provide great value for online retailers as their cargo can be discharged at a ship’s first U.S. stop.

Additional details of the first-call Golden Gate Bridge service below:

Operator – CMA CGM

Service schedule – weekly

Port rotation -- Shanghai, Yantian, Oakland, Seattle, Kaohsiung;

Size of ships in service – 5,000 to 6,000 *TEUs;

Transit times -- Yantian-to-Oakland, 12 days; Shanghai-to-Oakland, 17 days; Oakland-to-Kaohsiung, 19 days;

Oakland berthing – Oakland International Container Terminal.



About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.