2021 February 15 14:11

LR launches decarbonisation advisory centre in Greece

LR has opened a decarbonsation advisory centre in Athens, Greece, to assist its clients in meeting current and future environmental challenges. The new initiative is part of LR’s commitment to accelerating the sustainable decarbonisation of the maritime sector and driving safe, technically feasible and commercially viable pathways to zero-emission shipping.

The centre aims to support shipowners and operators in South Europe with the decisions they must make to reduce the carbon intensity of their fleets. An exclusive team of LR subject matter experts will offer a portfolio of advisory services, using advanced tools and best practice, to help address current and future greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

At MEPC 75 in November 2020, the IMO agreed a short term-measure to reduce the carbon intensity of shipping, comprising a requirement for existing ships to be as technically efficient as new ships as soon as possible after October 2022 (the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)), and a requirement for operational carbon intensity reduction from 2023.