2021 February 15 13:11

Kongsberg Digital enters partnership with Nautilus Labs

Kongsberg Digital and Nautilus Labs announce a partnership to include the Nautilus Platform fleet and voyage optimization tool in the Kognifai open ecosystem. By teaming Nautilus Platform with KONGSBERG’s Vessel Insight service, the companies will deliver joint value to clients through seamless extraction, contextualization and analysis of quality vessel data for use in AI-driven performance tools, according to the company's release.

The agreement will see the integration of Nautilus Platform within Kognifai, complementing the applications already in place from Kongsberg Digital and third-party developers. These include Vessel Insight, which provides a secure and dependable vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure which captures, aggregates and contextualizes all data derived from a vessel’s sensors and other assets, transferring it for storage in the cloud.



Nautilus Labs, meanwhile, puts machine-learning algorithms to work, deploying historical, real-time and predictive analytics to optimize fleet and voyage performance. Nautilus Platform recommends optimal vessel and voyage operating configurations, automatically generating insights in the form of recommendations that increase a vessel’s financial returns and improve environmental sustainability.

These technologies seamlessly integrate together to bring about substantial, across-the-board improvements for shipping companies. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight service gives teams and stakeholders secure and instant access to their vessel data in a structured, standardized and user-friendly format, while the Nautilus Platform provides intelligent and real-time decision support. The result is a joint solution which enhances and encourages cross-departmental collaboration while also reinforcing transparency and accountability between key business stakeholders. The operational advancements additionally help businesses not only meet but surpass their profit and sustainability targets.