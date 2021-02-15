2021 February 14 16:11

SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for nine more Russian cargo vessels

SCHOTTEL has delivered propulsion units for nine more newly built cargo vessels. Each of the carriers, designed by the Russian company Marine Engineering Bureau, is equipped with two rudder propellers from the German propulsion expert.



The main propulsion of the multipurpose dry cargo vessels consists of a pair of diesel-driven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 340, each with an input power of 1,200 kilowatts at 1,000 revolutions per minute. With this thruster configuration, the vessels reach a free sailing speed of approximately 10 knots.



Proven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers

Including this order, more than 50 carriers of the RSD 32 and RSD 59 series are driven by SCHOTTEL propulsion systems. This equates to more than a hundred installed rudder propellers. The vast majority of the dry cargo vessels also use SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters to achieve maximum manoeuvrability.



Vessel capacity of more than 11,200 cubic metres

The 141-metre-long and 16.9-metre-wide vessels each have a capacity of 11,200 cubic metres as well as 7,445 deadweight tonnage at sea (draught 4.5 metres) and 5,112 deadweight tonnage in rivers (draught 3.6 metres). Moreover, the new vessels are characterized by a particularly high block coefficient, ensuring the best combination of speed, load capacity and required propulsive power.



Transporting dry cargo in Russia

Each of the dry cargo vessels has two cargo holds, intended for the carriage of general container cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods. The carriers transport dry cargo over Russian rivers (such as the Volga and the Don) as well as the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian Seas.



The series is set to be completed later this year.