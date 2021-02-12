2021 February 12 18:10

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2020 rose by 8% Y-o-Y

The increase was driven by dry loose cargo and container with dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo having decreased

In January 2021, the port of Kaliningrad handled 889,200 tonnes of cargo, up 8%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 38% to 58,700 tonnes including 39,600 tonnes of coal (-25%) and 15,900 tonnes of other cargoes (-59%).

Handling of dry loose cargo surged by 44% to 349,900 tonnes, while handling of general cargo dropped by 4% to 87,800 tonnes.

The port also handled 69,400 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+19%) and 134,800 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-47%) including 42,000 tonnes of oil products (-69%), 33,000 tonnes of crude oil (-53%), 56,200 tonnes of food cargo (+21%) and 3,600 tonnes of chemicals (+57%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 92% to 35,971 TEUs.

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.