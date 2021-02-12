2021 February 12 16:48

Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2021 surged by 83% Y-o-Y

The growth was driven by handling of general and dry bulk cargo

In January 2021, the port of Vyborg handled 38,700 tonnes of cargo (+83%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo surged 2.3 times to 31,900 tonnes including 8,900 tonnes of coal and coke (+6%) and 23,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers.



Handling of general cargo rose almost 2-fold to 6,800 tonnes while handling of liquid bulk cargo showed a decrease.



In 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 676,700 tonnes of cargo (-46%, year-on-year).

Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.

Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.