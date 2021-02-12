2021 February 12 17:26

PD Ports announces partnership with Port of Rotterdam in latest step towards achieving future vision

PD Ports has announced a new partnership with the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, to deliver digitalised solutions that will improve efficiencies and support the future growth of the River Tees, according to the company's release.

Having recently launched its bold ambition to make the River Tees the UK’s most successful port region by 2050, PD Ports is accelerating its pace of digitalisation with the development of a Port Community System (PCS).

Working in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam, PD Ports has started the first phase of developing this critical infrastructure, aligned with Teesport’s wider development plans to become a ‘smarter port’; reducing the need for and reliance on personal interaction and paper-based transactions.

As Statutory Harbour Authority of the River Tees, PD Ports is responsible for vessel traffic management and ensuring the safe navigation of vessels as they access Teesport. The implementation of this system will provide the river community with a single, dynamic source of information including live shipping movements, meteorological and environmental data, as well as providing the ability to initiate vessel visits to Teesport, all in one platform.

During its research phase, the port operator held consultations with river users ahead of committing to the PCS of choice, with key partners Svitzer Marine, Graypen and ConocoPhillips all trialling the system prior to launch.



In 2019, the Port of Rotterdam moved nearly 470 million tonnes of cargo through its 42km waterway in the Netherlands.