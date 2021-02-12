2021 February 12 15:41

APM Terminals Valencia expands VGM service with three new container weighbridges

APM Terminals Valencia has expanded the VGM (Verified Gross Mass) service with three new weighbridges equipped with cameras and sensors that allow the semi-automated control and recording of the weight of loaded and unloaded vehicles, and also increase the number of simultaneous weighing.

Together with this addition, there are now five weighbridges installed at the container terminal on the Levante Pier in the port of Valencia. The implementation of these three measuring devices is linked to the first phase of the extension of the VGM service, with the aim of improving the flow of trucks, adapting the service to the current traffic and increasing security by verifying the containers gross weight.

The second phase, also scheduled for this year, foresees the installation of weighbridges at all automated truck gates. Once the project is completed, APM Terminals will have 11 weighbridges: 5 at the access gates, 4 at the exit gates and 2 in between.

VGM service reinforcement is complemented at APM Terminals Valencia with other value- added services for its customers, available from 1 February. These include, for example, IMO sticking/unsticking, fumigation tasks, ventilation and container pictures, specific connections and direct reading for reefer containers, knowing the estimated time of discharge and reception of duotrailer megatrucks.

APM Terminals currently operates a global network of 74 port terminals and 117 landside facilities, employing 22,000 professionals in 57 countries around the world.