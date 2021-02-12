2021 February 12 15:31

Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2021 rose by 5% Y-o-Y

The growth was driven by handling of liquid bulk cargo

In January 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 1,618,900 tonnes of cargo, which is 5% more as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 8% to 1,123,000 tonnes including 1,084,100 tonnes of oil products (+8%) and 38,900 tonnes of liquefied gas which fell by 4%.

In the reporting period, handling of coal and coke declined by 1%, year-on-year, to 495,900 tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.