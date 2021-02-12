2021 February 12 14:12

RINA and SDARI to develop ground-breaking methanol/ammonia fuelled tanker design

RINA, a leading global classification society, and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have signed a Joint Development Project Agreement to develop a ground-breaking ship design capable of being fuelled by either ammonia or methanol, according to RINA's release.

Within the Agreement, SDARI will focus on the ship concept development and design while RINA will verify the compliance with the applicable rules, including those for the use of alternative fuels. The selected ship type is a tanker but the project, which is the first to investigate using both methanol and ammonia in this type of vessel, will increase understanding of the application of both fuels within the shipping industry with opportunities to apply designs to different types of ships. External support to the project will be provided by MAN Energy Solutions, a leader in dual fuel innovation.



RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With expected net revenues in 2020 of 485 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

SDARI, a member of the China State Shipbuilding Cooperation (CSSC), is one of the largest and most prolific research and design institutes in China. Its services cover the full design life cycle from preliminary feasibility studies, through schematic, basic, and detailed design, to final production design.

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future.