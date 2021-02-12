2021 February 12 13:47

RF and Belarus Ministers of Transport to sign agreement on handling of Belorussian oil products at Russian ports

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation says it will sign an agreement to arrange transshipment of Belorussian oil products via the ports of Russia. On 15 February 2021, the document will be signed by Vitaly Saveliev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, and Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus.



The draft document provides for handling over 9.8 million tonnes of cargo (heavy fuel oil, petrol, oil) by Belorussian companies in Russia’s Baltic ports in 2021-2023. The agreement foresees signing of contracts under take-or-pay principle. If the shippers handle less cargo than it is agreed the sea terminal will anyway be paid for the volumes agreed.



The agreement is valid through 2023 and can be extended automatically.



Operators of sea terminals in the Leningrad Region and Saint-Petersburg confirmed their readiness to handle such oil products and to provide discounts under long-term agreements depending on the volumes.



The Ministers will also sigh an agreement on cooperation in the field of transport security. It will allow for unification of the interaction between the states through early detection and prevention of act of unlawful interference in transport activities related to international cargo and passenger transportation.



