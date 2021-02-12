2021 February 12 12:39

Port of Ust-Luga throughput rose by 4% in January 2021

Handling of dry bulk and general cargo is on the rise with container throughput going down

In January 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 9,404,400 tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 20% to 4,321,300 tonnes including 3,570,300 tonnes of coal and coke (+26%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 7% to 4,960,400 tonnes including 1,901,400 tonnes of crude oil (-14%) and 2,965,300 tonnes of oil products (-2%).

Handling of general cargo surged almost 2 times to 13,700 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 69,300 tonnes (+19%).



The port’s container throughput sank by 45% to 2,808 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

