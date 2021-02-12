2021 February 12 12:01

Wärtsilä and Siem Offshore sign a 5-year Optimised Maintenance agreement to reduce carbon footprint with predictive maintenance

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement covering two offshore Well Intervention Vessels owned by Norway based Siem Offshore, according to the company's release. The 5-year agreement will ensure the optimal maintenance required to reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption and emissions by utilising the latest digital technology to provide real-time monitoring and support. The agreement, which was signed in December 2020, also covers the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emissions-abatement systems installed with the engines.

Included in the agreement is Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance solution. Expert Insight is an innovative service that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and the company’s extensive equipment expertise greatly enhances the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the installed equipment.

Also included is Wärtsilä’s Data Driven Maintenance concept and the Lloyd class-approved Wärtsilä connectivity solution with enhanced cyber security. The Data Driven Maintenance enables the ships’ crews to conduct condition inspections using borescope optical instruments. The digital images provided will be sent to Wärtsilä’s technical experts for evaluation, and in most cases will lengthen the time required between engine overhauls. The connectivity solution is an enabler for onshore digital tools providing cloud based services such as remote monitoring, remote optimisation and support. With optimal maintenance procedures, safety is increased and exhaust emissions reduced.

The two vessels, the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, each operate with eight Wärtsilä 32 engines. The ships are operating in Brazil’s offshore oil fields.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​