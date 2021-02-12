-
2021 February 12 11:52
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021
Liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo transshipment is going up
In January 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.66 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 963,500 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – by 13% to 507,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo declined by 2% to 1.05 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo surged by 44% to 83,000 tonnes, while handling of dry loose cargo sank by 61% to 12,010 tonnes with timber handling having surged by 68% to 19,000 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 15%, year-on-year, to 150,860 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
4,490.0
4,706.8
4,668.8
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
638.5
449.3
507.3
113%
Ore
57.8
81.3
59.8
74%
Coal, coke
6.1
3.7
3.4
92%
Mineral fertilizers
572.6
355.4
433.0
122%
Other
2.0
8.9
11.0
124%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
30.7
30.9
12.0
39%
Grain
27.6
26.1
5.2
20%
Other
3.1
4.8
6.8
141%
TIMBER
28.0
11.3
19.0
168%
GENERAL CARGO including:
918.5
1,079.5
1,059.0
98%
Ferrous metal
435.1
536.5
599.9
112%
Non-ferrous metal
93.5
92.2
75.6
82%
Metal scrap
76.9
140.0
139.2
99%
Packaged
120.7
123.0
79.3
64%
Reefer
89.2
89.5
78.0
87%
including fish
16.7
10.0
20.8
up 2.1 times
Other
103.1
98.3
87.0
89%
CONTAINERS
2,117.8
2,244.9
2,024.8
90%
Total teus
178,121.0
186,235.0
157,860.0
85%
including refrigerated containers:
26,016.0
21,205.0
20,224.0
95%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.4
0.1
0.3
up 3 times
RO-RO
81.3
57.6
83.0
144%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
674.0
833.2
963.5
116%
Oil products
674.0
833.2
963.5
116%
Другие новости по темам: Port of St. Petersburg