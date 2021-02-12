  The version for the print
    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021

    Liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo transshipment is going up

    In January 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.66 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 963,500 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – by 13% to 507,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo declined by 2% to 1.05 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo surged by 44% to 83,000 tonnes, while handling of dry loose cargo sank by 61% to 12,010 tonnes with timber handling having surged by 68% to 19,000 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 15%, year-on-year, to 150,860 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    4,490.0

    4,706.8

    4,668.8

    99%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    638.5

    449.3

    507.3

    113%

     

    Ore

    57.8

    81.3

    59.8

    74%

     

    Coal, coke

    6.1

    3.7

    3.4

    92%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    572.6

    355.4

    433.0

    122%

     

    Other

    2.0

    8.9

    11.0

    124%

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    30.7

    30.9

    12.0

    39%

     

    Grain

    27.6

    26.1

    5.2

    20%

     

    Other

    3.1

    4.8

    6.8

    141%

     

    TIMBER

    28.0

    11.3

    19.0

    168%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    918.5

    1,079.5

    1,059.0

    98%

     

    Ferrous metal

    435.1

    536.5

    599.9

    112%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    93.5

    92.2

    75.6

    82%

     

    Metal scrap

    76.9

    140.0

    139.2

    99%

     

    Packaged

    120.7

    123.0

    79.3

    64%

     

    Reefer

    89.2

    89.5

    78.0

    87%

     

    including fish

    16.7

    10.0

    20.8

    up 2.1 times

     

    Other

    103.1

    98.3

    87.0

    89%

     

    CONTAINERS

    2,117.8

    2,244.9

    2,024.8

    90%

     

    Total teus

    178,121.0

    186,235.0

    157,860.0

    85%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    26,016.0

    21,205.0

    20,224.0

    95%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1.4

    0.1

    0.3

    up 3 times

     

    RO-RO

    81.3

    57.6

    83.0

    144%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    674.0

    833.2

    963.5

    116%

     

    Oil products

    674.0

    833.2

    963.5

    116%
