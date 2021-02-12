2021 February 12 11:52

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021

Liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo transshipment is going up

In January 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.66 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 16% to 963,500 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – by 13% to 507,300 tonnes, handling of general cargo declined by 2% to 1.05 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo surged by 44% to 83,000 tonnes, while handling of dry loose cargo sank by 61% to 12,010 tonnes with timber handling having surged by 68% to 19,000 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 15%, year-on-year, to 150,860 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.