2021 February 12 11:27

Budgetary financing of Hydrographic Company rises to RUB 1.1 billion in 2021

In 2021, budgetary financing of FSUE Hydrographic Company will be increased from RUB 0.4 billion to RUB 1.1 billion but the scope of tasks will be increased as well, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Likhachev, General Director of Rosatom when introducing new General Director of Hydrographic Company, Aleksandr Bengert, to the company personnel at the meeting in Saint-Petersburg.



According to Aleksey Likhachev, the scope of hydrographic survey is to make 85,960 virtual kilometers (85% more versus the year of 2020). Besides, this year will see the beginning of a programme on heavy upgrade of the company’s three ice-class ships (Grigory Mikheyev, Aleksey Kotsov and Peotr Malyshev) as well as construction of four new ones (the delivery is scheduled for 2021).



Moreover, construction of Arc7 hydrographic ship is to begin this year.



Aleksey Likhachev emphasized that apart from providing navigational and hydrographic support the company will take part in implementation of new projects aimed at the Northern Sea Route development. New port facilities are to be built in the Gulf of Ob, on the Yenisey river, in Chukotka and Yakutia.



In 2019, FSUE Hydrographic Company was handed over from the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation to Rosatom when the latter was given the functions of the sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.



Aleksey Likhachev, General Director of the State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom", has recently introduced Aleksandr Bengert as new General Director of FSUE Hydrographic Company. Aleksandr Bengert enters the office on 20 February 2021.



FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances.

