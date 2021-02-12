2021 February 12 09:49

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Far East

CMA CGM implemented Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all West Med, Black Sea, Adriatic & East Med main ports

Destination Range: To Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, Asian & Far East base ports mentioned above

All outports in Asia, Middle East, Red Sea & Mediterranean will be subject to additional surcharges

Date of application: From March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Cargo: dry