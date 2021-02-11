-
Aleksandr Bengert takes helm of Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021
Yury Mikhov, previous General Director of HC will take the position of Adviser to Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director General of Rosatom
Aleksandr Bengert has been appointed as General Director of FSUE Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Likhachev, General Director of the State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom", as saying at the working meeting in Saint-Petersburg.
Yury Mikhov, who was heading Hydrographic Company for five years including the recent two years after it was handed over from Rosmorrechflot to Rosatom, will take the position of Adviser to Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director General of Rosatom, Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate.
