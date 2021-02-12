  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 12 08:29

    Maersk launches a dedicated block train from China to Poland to support delivery of crucial medical equipment

    Maersk’s 41-container-long block train left the Chinese city of Yiwu (Zhejiang province) on its way to the intermodal terminal in Małaszewicze, Poland, carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) procured by Zarys International Group, a leading Polish medical supplies provider, and commissioned by the Polish Material Reserves Agency, according to the company's release.
     
    “Medical equipment has never been more needed. In times like these, when increased demand makes equipment and rail capacity difficult to procure, we reached out to Maersk with our important and time-sensitive project, knowing they understand our needs and would have ways to assist us timely and efficiently”, shares Paweł Ossowski, President of the Board of ZARYS. “We are extremely pleased to have been able to arrange this delivery as promised to our contractor. Without determination and commitment of both sides, It would not have been possible” added Paweł Ciesek, Import Department Coordinator at Zarys.
     
    The Material Reserves Agency is a Polish national institution that purchases, stores and distributes strategic reserves. Its supply of medical reserves includes medicines, vaccines, disinfectants, protective clothing and all other medical equipment currently needed in the fight against COVID-19. The protective equipment carried by Maersk’s new block train will ultimately be distributed to medical institutions across the country.
     
    “We are always committed to making specific transportation arrangements for our local customers and such an important project required extra dedication. We are very proud of our teams in Asia and Europe, who moved mountains to make this delivery possible, so we could keep our promise”, shares Justyna Barycza, Customer Experience Manager and Poland Country Representative at Maersk.
     
    During 2020, Maersk has arranged a total of 209 tailored intercontinental trains from China to European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, Poland, Belarus and Russia and has increased its footprint in Turkey and Georgia with first-ever block trains developed for those markets. The company has also expanded its unique sea-rail-sea product (the AE19 service), which became a permanent product in October, after being launched also in the eastbound direction in March 2020, connecting North European origins with several destination ports in Asia.
     
    The block train from Yiwu, China arrived to Małaszewicze, Poland on 8th February 2021. The train carries a total of 41 high cube containers.
     
    About A.P. Moller - Maersk.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Zarys International Group, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 12

11:58 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires three Supramaxes
11:52 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in January 2021
11:27 Budgetary financing of Hydrographic Company rises to RUB 1.1 billion in 2021
10:50 LNG production in Russia to reach 268 million tonnes per year by 2035
10:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 12, 2021
10:18 Cost of LNG transportation by Northern Sea Route expected to decrease
09:49 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Far East
09:31 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11
08:29 Maersk launches a dedicated block train from China to Poland to support delivery of crucial medical equipment

2021 February 11

18:37 Yara Marine Technologies drives towards shore power
18:16 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06
18:05 Valenciaport handled more than 11.22 million tonnes of goods via the “motorways of the sea”
17:52 Aleksandr Bengert takes helm of Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021
17:36 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
17:26 APM Terminals and Maersk jointly developed VIA improving safety of vessel inspections
17:08 Philly Shipyard wins contract for U.S. Navy Cable Ship design study
16:59 KONGSBERG to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for next generation Field Development Vessel
16:59 Professor Khlyustin work-study vessel set sail for this year’s first voyage
16:32 Tanker "Vyazma" of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet to supply "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" frigate in the Mediterranean Sea
16:05 Naviris and Navantia sign a MoU for the European Patrol Corvette program
16:00 RF Navy ships arrived in Pakistan to participate in multinational naval exercise "Aman-2021"
15:37 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in January 2021 rose by 122% YoY
15:15 MAN 23/30H GenSet lands order for first Mk3 unit
14:54 Transport personnel training concept approved by RF Government
14:33 Bunker prices continue showing slight increase at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 SEA-LNG Member Sumitomo signs memorandum of collaboration for LNG bunkering in Malaysia and Tokyo Bay, Japan
14:08 MSC ends “ANASTASIA” cargo ship ordeal with crew change in Japan
13:14 “K” LINE and ONE conducted a joint crisis management drill
12:28 Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta IV passed interim inspection
12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:41 Oil prices are decreasing
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down