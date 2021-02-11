2021 February 11 18:37

Yara Marine Technologies drives towards shore power

Yara Marine Technologies relaunch cold ironing to their green tech portfolio, partnering with NG3, according to the company's release.



NG3 has been in the business of shore connection systems for the last ten years along with several other technologies for ships, such as automated mooring systems, and gas combustion units for LNG propelled ships.



The EU parliament recently called for a ban on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from berthing ships at berth by 2030, in their first reading of the MRV regulation.



The ban would include any ships with a gross tonnage of 5000 or more arriving at, within, or departing from ports under the jurisdiction of an EU Member State. In all practicalities, no GHG emissions at bay, within less than nine years, means ships connecting to power from shore, and possibly batteries. In addition to the EU Parliament initiative, several ports are already introducing a ban on GHG emissions at bay by 2025. In China, shore power shall be used if a cruise ship is at berth with onshore power supply capacity for more than three hours in the emission control areas.

Yara Marine Technologies keeps broadening its portfolio of green technology for the maritime industry. With a strong focus on the IMO 2030 and 2050 targets, Yara Marine Technologies will invest in several technologies to reduce and eliminate GHG emissions.