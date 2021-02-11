2021 February 11 16:59

KONGSBERG to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for next generation Field Development Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a Letter of Intent with Brodosplit Shipyard and DIV Group in Croatia to deliver a large technology package for an ST-269 unit being built for the Scottish-based company Triumph Subsea Services, with an option for three more vessels of identical design. The vessel is designed to be a truly multi-purpose turnkey solution for nearly all the subsea construction tasks encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning and renewables markets, according to the company's release.

Crucial to the cost-effective and environmental-friendly profile of the new vessel, KONGSBERG will deliver a Fully Integrated Solution including engines, thrusters, deck machinery, electrical and control systems. Triumph will install an in-house designed bridge with an ergonomic interface, state-of-the-art fuel optimised solutions, digital technology and a well-proven thruster configuration. These solutions, which combine Kongsberg Maritime’s and Triumph Subsea Services’ wide experience in the subsea construction market, will make these vessels truly ready for the future.

These vessels are also the first offshore construction vessels to incorporate KONGSBERG’s Safety Management Control System (SMCS), greatly enhancing crew safety.