2021 February 11 15:37

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in January 2021 rose by 122% YoY

Handling of fish products surged 3-fold

In January 2021, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 11,100 tonnes of cargo, which is 122% more , year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product surged by 208.6% to 10,800 tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

