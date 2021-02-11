2021 February 11 14:54

Transport personnel training concept approved by RF Government

The Decree has been signed by RF Prime Minister



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the Concept for training transport personnel until 2035. According to the official website of RF Government, the Decree No 255-р was signed on 6 February 2021.



The Concept sets forth the following priorities: systemic modernization of the field-specific education, digitalization of the training process, development of models for talent acquisition and development of materials and resources.



The document provides for the development of new educational programmes and strengthening of cooperation with the future employers of graduates.



The document is available in Russian >>>>