2021 February 11 12:28

Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta IV passed interim inspection

The ship has received the ISM Code, the CMC and the ISPS certificates

Ship Sparta IV successfully passed in the port of Murmansk an interim survey of all parts of the ship and a special diving survey of the hull, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

The ship has received certificates of the ISM Code (International Code for Safety Management), the CMC (Maritime Labour Convention), and the ISPS (International Code for the Protection of Ships and Port Facilities), which indicates that the ship complies with the requirements of maritime safety and maritime labor standards. The extension of the convention documents allows the Sparta IV to continue working not only in Russian, but also in international waters.



In the near future, the ship Sparta IV is ready to start performing tasks related to the guaranteed provision of the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense and commercial customers for the delivery of cargo.



The modern and fast motor ship Sparta IV joined the fleet of Oboronlogistics in May 2018. Sparta IV delivers container, general and bulk cargo, as well as cargo that requires special conditions: perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy machinery and oversized cargo. The ship is equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows you to quickly carry out cargo handling on your own.