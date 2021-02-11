  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 11 14:08

    MSC ends “ANASTASIA” cargo ship ordeal with crew change in Japan

    Bulk carrier ANASTASIA’s crew to disembark on 10 February in Japan, before ship resumes service

    Following months of repeated appeals by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to allow a change of crew on ANASTASIA, a cargo ship which had been stuck off the coast of China since September, MSC has effectively resolved the matter, avoided a humanitarian crisis onboard and mitigated the related safety risks.

    MSC, which maintains the vessel and organises its crew, having exhausted all possible options for crew change including efforts at a diplomatic level between Indian and Chinese authorities, was left with no other option but to advise the master of ANASTASIA to make a short hop to Japan on 4 February after already grave concerns for the safety and well-being of the seafarers intensified.

    Dozens of ships have been stuck off the coast of China in recent months amid a trade dispute, which has created uncertainty over whether cargo merchants could deliver coal to buyers in China. MSC understands that the company which initially chartered ANASTASIA from MSC had sub-chartered the vessel to a third party and that the commercial parties involved in the selling and buying of the cargo onboard were caught in the ensuing political uncertainty around the trade issue.

    MSC tried to convince the chartering and commercial parties in control of the vessel and its cargo to allow a crew change in various locations before it arrived in Chinese waters, and again while it was at anchorage outside the Chinese Port of Caofeidian, although COVID-19 protective measures closed off many options in China which would normally have been available. MSC prioritised the Japanese option as the quickest and most efficient way to provide the necessary relief for the crew and to enable the ship to subsequently continue in service as it may be required by the charterers.

    MSC is pleased to note that the Chinese and Indian governments seem, according to official remarks reported by media since the vessel left for Japan, to have endorsed a crew change on ANASTASIA.

    People and families first

    MSC believes that those in control in similar situations should work to prioritise the well-being of seafarers and their families above commercial interests, as human suffering and lives are at stake.

    As a result of MSC’s action, 18 seafarers, mostly of Indian nationality, will disembark from ANASTASIA on 10 February 2021 and will undergo thorough medical examinations before being repatriated by MSC to reunite with their families as soon as possible. MSC will continue to monitor their physical and mental health.

    The priority now is to get them home. However, they will continue to be subject to applicable COVID-19 precautions as required by authorities in Japan and in their home countries.

    Global crew-change crisis

    While MSC observes and supports COVID-19 health and sanitation requirements wherever it operates, the impact of restrictions on crew changes has taken its toll on hundreds of thousands of seafarers globally, throughout the pandemic crisis.

    Since the spread of COVID-19 worldwide, MSC has engaged directly with governments and intergovernmental bodies, as well as non-governmental organisations, to campaign for better standards and protocols for crew changes. MSC is also a signatory to the Neptune Declaration, which brings together shipping industry peers to call for global recognition for these heroes of global trade and improve the situation for seafarers across the maritime world.


    About MSC
    MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports. As of October 12, 2020 Mediterranean Shipping Company, had a total fleet size of 575 ships: 436 of them chartered and 139 - owned vessels. MSC also had 5 five newbuilds in its order book by September 2020.

Другие новости по темам: crew change, Mediterranean Shipping Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 11

18:37 Yara Marine Technologies drives towards shore power
18:16 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06
18:05 Valenciaport handled more than 11.22 million tonnes of goods via the “motorways of the sea”
17:52 Aleksandr Bengert takes helm of Hydrographic Company from 20 February 2021
17:36 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
17:26 APM Terminals and Maersk jointly developed VIA improving safety of vessel inspections
17:08 Philly Shipyard wins contract for U.S. Navy Cable Ship design study
16:59 KONGSBERG to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for next generation Field Development Vessel
16:59 Professor Khlyustin work-study vessel set sail for this year’s first voyage
16:32 Tanker "Vyazma" of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet to supply "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" frigate in the Mediterranean Sea
16:05 Naviris and Navantia sign a MoU for the European Patrol Corvette program
16:00 RF Navy ships arrived in Pakistan to participate in multinational naval exercise "Aman-2021"
15:37 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in January 2021 rose by 122% YoY
15:15 MAN 23/30H GenSet lands order for first Mk3 unit
14:54 Transport personnel training concept approved by RF Government
14:33 Bunker prices continue showing slight increase at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:15 SEA-LNG Member Sumitomo signs memorandum of collaboration for LNG bunkering in Malaysia and Tokyo Bay, Japan
14:08 MSC ends “ANASTASIA” cargo ship ordeal with crew change in Japan
13:14 “K” LINE and ONE conducted a joint crisis management drill
12:28 Oboronlogistics’ ship Sparta IV passed interim inspection
12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:41 Oil prices are decreasing
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO