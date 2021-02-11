2021 February 11 15:15

MAN 23/30H GenSet lands order for first Mk3 unit

STX Engine has signed a contract with Daehan shipbuilding for 3 × MAN 6L23/30H Mk3 GenSets for 1+1 vessels, which marks the first sale of the engine’s Mk3 version. The engines will achieve Tier III emission levels with the aid of SCR. They are provisionally scheduled for delivery in August 2021, according to the company's release.



The first 23/30H engine came on the market in 1965 and has a long history of operational stability. The engine is popular with shipowners for a number of reasons, not least for its broad market penetration that has ensured global recognition on account of its reliability and ‘forgiving’ service demands. Globally, well over 12,000 units have been produced over its lifetime.

The first 23/30H engine came on the market in 1965 and has a long history of operational stability. The engine is popular with shipowners for a number of reasons, not least for its broad market penetration that has ensured global recognition on account of its reliability and ‘forgiving’ service demands. Globally, well over 12,000 units have been produced over its lifetime.

Applications for the engine include tankers, bulk carriers and product tankers as auxiliary engines, with some sales as prime movers for fishing trawlers and power plants. The engine is mostly diesel-driven, with LNG and bio-oil also used in special environmental areas.

The new Mk3 variant is a cost-effective GenSet that complies with 2020 SOx-regulations and has a power range of 500 - 1800 kW.

Compared with its Mk2 predecessor, among other characteristics, it features:

an increased power-output per cylinder

a reduced fuel-oil consumption

the longest TBO in its class

an improved conrod design

a two-part piston design for fast maintenance.