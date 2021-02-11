2021 February 11 13:14

“K” LINE and ONE conducted a joint crisis management drill

On February 9th, 2021, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Ocean Network Express (ONE) conducted a joint crisis management drill as a part of optimum training on emergency response, preparedness for any kind of major maritime accidents, according to the company's release.

The scenario of the drill developed when ONE’s chartered vessel from “K”LINE encountered main engine failure and ran aground on the Elbe River in Germany after losing control. Containers on deck were collapsed and part of them including hazardous materials fell into the river. A small amount of fuel oil leaked from the ship was observed at the surface of the river.

Participants from “K” LINE, ONE headquarters in Singapore, ONE regional headquarters in London, and “K” Line Ship Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd confirmed executing procedures, reviewing possible responses, and examining emergency measures with utilizing online communication tools.