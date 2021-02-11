  The version for the print
    Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)

    Oil handling fell with dry cargo handling having shown a growth

    In January 2021, seaports of Russia handled 63.5 million tonnes, down 7.6%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 30.2 million tonnes (+5.2%) including 14.2 million tonnes of coal (+6.3%), 4.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-2.5%), 3.8 million tonnes of grain (+38.0%), 1.3 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-0.2%), 0.8 million tonnes of ore (-12.7%) and 2.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+3.8%).

    Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 33.3 million tonnes (-16.7%) including 18.1 million tonnes of crude oil (-22.3%), 11.8 million tonnes of oil products (-11.0%), 3.0 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-0.2%) and 0.3 million tonnes of liquid food (-11.1%).

    Exports totaled 51.0 million tonnes (-5.9%), imports - 2.8 million tonnes (-3.0%), transit - 4.4 million tonnes (-24.7%), short-sea traffic– 5.4 million tonnes (-8.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 7.6 million tonnes (-12.2%) including 2.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-17.8%) and 5.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.1%). The port of Murmansk handled 4.5 million tonnes (-12.3%), Sabetta - 2.4 million tonnes (-3.3%), Arkhangelsk - 0.3 million tonnes (+6.4%).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 21.1 million tonnes (-5.1%) including 9.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.4%) and 11.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 9.4 million tonnes (+3.6%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 4.7 million tonnes (-0.8%), Primorsk - 4.4 million tonnes (-26.3%), Vysotsk - 1.6 million tonnes (+4.8%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 17.5 million tonnes (-15.2%) including 8.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.6%) and 9.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-29.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 10.0 million tonnes (-22.2%), Tuapse - 2.1 million tonnes (+4.1%), Rostov-on-Don - 1.4 million tonnes (+7.9%), Taman - 1.2 million tonnes (-25.5%), Kavkaz - 0.8 million tonnes (-26.8%).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.6 million tonnes (-10.7%) including 0.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-21.5%) and 0.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.0%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.4 million tonnes (-25.2 %), Astrakhan - 0.2 million tonnes (+29.7%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 16.7 million tonnes (+1.3%) including 10.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.5%) and 6.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.9%). Vostochny port handled 5.8 million tonnes (-5.3%), Vanino - 2.9 million tonnes (+20.2%), Nakhodka - 2.1 million tonnes (-1.1%), Vladivostok - 2.0 million tonnes (+15.0%), Prigorodnoye - 1.6 million tonnes (-2.2%), De-Kastri - 1.1 million tonnes (-8.1%).  

