  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 11 10:07

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021

    IFO bunker prices may rise $1-3 today while MGO prices will gain $2-4

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) showed firm upward evolution on February 10:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 386.77 (+1.85)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 495.40 (+3.03)
    MGO: USD/MT – 547.99 (+0.79)



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    As of February 10, a correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark (Digital Bunker Prices)) in four largest global hubs showed that there is still the situation on the market where 380 HSFO and MGO LS grades remain undercharged in all selected ports. According to DBP Index, the 380 HSFO is underestimated in a range from minus $ 9 (Fujairah) to minus $ 14 (Houston), MGO LS is also underestimated from minus $ 5 (Houston) to minus 27 (Singapore). DBP Index also registered VLSFO as the only fuel which remains overvalued in all selected ports: an overcharging ranged from plus $ 3 (Houston) to plus $ 16 (Singapore).



     

     

     

     

     

     

    World oil indexes rose on February 10, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

    Brent for April settlement rose by $0.38 to $61.47 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March delivery increased by $0.32 to $58.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.79 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery added $4.75 – $501.00.

    Today morning oil indexes have turned into slight downward correction.

    Brent has now risen for nine sessions in a row, its longest sustained period of gains since December 2018 to January 2019. It looks like fuel indexes have moved too far ahead of the underlying fundamentals. Some forecasts also predict that supply will undershoot demand in 2021 as more people get vaccinated and start going away on trips and working in offices.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.6 million barrels for the week to February 5. Gasoline and middle distillate inventories were mixed again. The report came a day after the American Petroleum Institute depressed oil traders by reporting a sizeable inventory build in gasoline, dashing hopes of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Analysts had expected the EIA to report a build in crude oil inventories, at 1.34 million barrels.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may rise by 1-3 USD today while MGO prices will gain 2-4 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 11

12:05 Fincantieri holds the keel laying for the forward section of the LSS “Jacques Chevallier” for Chantiers de l’Atlantique
11:30 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.6% (detalization)
11:04 HHLA achieves positive result in 2020 despite provision for efficiency programme
10:29 Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU
10:07 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 11, 2021
09:41 Oil prices are decreasing
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

2021 February 10

18:00 Odesa seaport ready to welcome cruise liners in navigation season 2021
17:16 GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade
16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress