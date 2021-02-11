2021 February 11 10:29

Sterling PlanB selected by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for MoU

As pressure to reduce emissions increases, MOU looks toward expert sustainability solutions for Indian marine, defense and governmental sectors.



Industrial energy storage experts, Sterling PlanB (SPBES), and Government of India company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies. The MOU is intended to facilitate an increase in access to hybrid and fully electric propulsion and power solutions expertise throughout India.



The MOU comes at a time when increasing pressure from international regulators to achieve emission reduction targets means that all facets of industry must rapidly adjust their operations. The growing economy and development of heavy industries in India, mean that many government and non-government operators in the region are looking to zero emissions and low carbon solutions.



Under the MOU, GRSE and SPBES have desired “to explore avenues to collaborate to effectively leverage each other’s competence and strengths in adopting ‘Electric/Hybrid Propulsion’ in ships by way of undertaking new design development to offer state of the art environment friendly ships to customers”.



“We are very pleased to be selected by such a respected and important organization” said Sterling PlanB CEO Brent Perry. “Their shipbuilding expertise in India is second to none. We look forward to working with GRSE to provide their team with strategic expertise in the practical application of energy storage solutions.”



“Ships transport about 80 percent of the world’s commodities and maritime transport is responsible for almost 2.5 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. The challenge today is therefore to find effective solutions to move away from the use of fossil fuels. Energy storage devices are now finding effective utilization in ferries and inland water transport. As a leading shipbuilder in the country, GRSE looks forward to working with SPBES, which is a leader in providing niche energy storage technology to bring viable solutions for environmental-friendly transportation across the vast inland waterways of the country.” Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, Rear Admiral V K Saxena IN.



The team at Sterling PlanB is the most experienced on the planet. Their purpose designed energy storage systems are engineered to the highest standards of performance, safety, and efficiency. These systems are designed to integrate with existing electrical infrastructure and deliver significant operational benefits for vessels running on electric or hybrid power.





