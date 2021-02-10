2021 February 10 16:48

Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%

Handling of ferrous metal grew 5-fold

In January 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 297,000 tonnes of cargo (+19%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 5 times to 64,000 tonnes, handling of grain grew by 24% to 112,000 tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 8% to 88,000 tonnes, coal – by 47% to 24,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 41% to 214,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic dropped by 13% to 83,000 tonnes, imports plunged to 200 tonnes versus 3,000 tonnes in January 2020.



In January, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 64 arrivals and 62 departures including port fleet vessels versus 59 arrivals and 58 departures in January 2020.