  2021 February 10

    GEODIS charters tonnage to alleviate container capacity shortage on Asia-Europe trade

    GEODIS, a leading global supply chain operator, provides its customers with guaranteed space in an ultra-tight sea freight market from China to Europe, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.

    The first 1,000 TEU capacity vessel, operated exclusively by GEODIS, is scheduled to arrive in Hamburg on 28 February. This ship is carrying a total of 435 forty-foot containers for customers who have found it increasingly difficult to secure space with regular carriers at a viable rate. The next vessel sailing is scheduled to leave Shanghai around 10 February. Depending on demand, GEODIS will plan additional sailings over the coming weeks.

    Matthias Hansen is Senior Vice President Global Ocean Freight for GEODIS, “We understand the current market challenges resulting from unprecedented customer demand and the limitations of ocean carrier capacity and sailings from China and other parts of Asia,” he observed. “We are working hard to find solutions for our customers. Hence, this exclusive vessel charter to supplement fixed long-term agreements we have with core carriers. We strive to deliver certainty to our customers amid the unstable market.”

    “These market forces have created variable and unforeseen spikes in demand for Asian goods,” comments Onno Boots, GEODIS’ Regional President and CEO for Asia Pacific. “Our primary aim is to offer multi-modal solutions to our existing customers to enable them to ship on time and in a reasonably economic manner. As an adaptable and innovative service provider, GEODIS is permanently looking for alternatives including rail, ocean and air products that fulfil this aim for shippers on the increasingly volatile Far East West Bound (FEWB) trade lane.”

2021 February 10

