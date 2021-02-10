  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 10 16:16

    MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems

    MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order from SIA Solutions LLC to deliver 36 traction winch systems, 72 storage reel brakes and electrical control systems to the specialised concrete mat sinking unit, ARMOR 1, currently under construction at Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC, Houma, Louisiana for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), according to the company's release.

    The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2020 fourth quarter order intake. Equipment delivery is planned for the middle of 2021, with the mat sinking unit scheduled to commence operation in the middle of 2022.

    ARMOR 1 will replace the current mat sinking unit operated by the USACE which has been in operation since the 1940s. SIA Solutions LLC is the overall robotic systems integrator for the project. MacGregor will be part of a team comprising SIA Solutions, National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC), and Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI).

    The traction winch systems are part of a robotic crane gantry system that will handle the launch of concrete mats into the Mississippi River. The traction winch systems will pay out the launch cables through the gantry system; the cables will then tie together the concrete mats, forming one large concrete mattress. The mattresses are then launched into the Mississippi in order to prevent erosion and maintain the current waterway, as the river serves as a vital pathway for merchant vessels to transport goods up and down one of the longest rivers in the United States.

    MacGregor delivered the first five winches to NREC, a division of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the first half of 2020 for testing purposes. The remaining 31 traction winch systems will be delivered in the middle of 2021.

    The MacGregor solution was custom designed for this unique application, using previous experience in designing and building electric traction winch systems for other applications that require precise functionality, such as oceanographic research.

    MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Другие новости по темам: MacGregor, Cargotec  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 10

16:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2021 climbed by 19%
16:41 A.P. Moller - Maersk delivers strong transformation progress and results in 2020
16:21 The European Parliament endorses the agreement on the Proposal for a Regulation establishing a Recovery and Resilience Facility with a budget of EUR 672.5 bln
16:16 MacGregor secures contract to supply 36 traction winch systems
15:44 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
15:22 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs
14:56 Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
14:21 MOL named LNG carrier for GAIL (India)
13:37 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2021 fell by 7.8% Y-o-Y
13:15 Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
12:53 Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints
12:31 Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy
12:12 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire seven Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
11:54 Panama's Atlantic terminals join the Panama Canal in efforts to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11:17 Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution will minimise carbon footprint for new Canadian ferry
11:06 Associated British Ports invests in new Southampton rail service in the Western Docks
10:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10, 2021
10:22 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula
09:59 Seanergy Maritime completes fleet compliance evaluation for the upcoming greenhouse gas regulation
09:50 PORT FLEET CJSC participated in transportation of oversize cargo from Vysotsk to Ust-Luga
09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
18:04 TECO 2030 to develop hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission
17:56 Four new LNG carriers on contract with Shell
17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency