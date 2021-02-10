2021 February 10 15:44

Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2021 rose by 10% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain surged 2-fold

In January 2021, port Kavkaz handled 1.503 million tonnes of cargo (+10%, year-on-year). As the port’s Harbour Master told IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 17% to 647,000 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 9% to 168,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic declined by 1%, year-on-year, to 675,000 tonnes while imports rose by 13% to 4,000 tonnes.

Handling of grain surged 2-fold to 871,000 tonnes, handling of sulphur remained rose by 21% to 171,000 tonnes. Handling of oil products sank by 52%, year-on-year, to 293,000 tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 26% to 8,400 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 7%, year-on-year, to 314 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.