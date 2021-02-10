2021 February 10 14:56

Registration opens for online participation in Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress

Online participation costs half of in-person participation

The 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held in mixed in-person/online format on 10-11 March 2021. The participants will gather at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow).



Epidemiological situation is improving in Moscow. As of today, the limit for in-person participation is set at 150 people with 80% having booked already. Therefore, the organizing committee decided to arrange an additional online platform based on Zoom. Representatives of regional companies and those with a tight schedule have an opportunity of online participation in the Congress. That will save time and expenses for a business trip while providing the delegates with vast opportunities.



Online participants of the congress are offered:



- an access to a live stream;

- an opportunity to address their questions to speakers and to participate in discussions;

- e-materials of the congress including the Congress Catalogue, the list of participants, all audio/video records and presentations.

- half of online participation cost

PortNews Media Group, an ideologist and an organizer of the Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress invites to participate in one of the formats: online delegate, online speaker and/or in-person/online sponsor. More about the Congress Draft Programme and terms of participation >>>>.



The Congress will include the 8th International Dredging Forum (Day 1) and the 4th Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" (Day 2).

The congress annually gathers over 250 industry experts. The event is organized by Russia’s leading maritime media group PortNews with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom. General Partner of the Congress - FSUE Rosmorport. General Sponsor of the Congress – Damen Shipyards Group. The event is also supported by Boskalis, GTNS, Nonius Engineering, Composit, КТК-Bunker.



Among the permanent speakers of the Congress are representatives of RF Transport Ministry, Rosmorrechflot, Rosmorport, Rosatom, Rosrybolovstvo, Hydrographic Company, Rosransnadzor, Morportekspertiza, Marine Rescue Service, leading dredging and shipbuilding companies.



Among the regular participants of the Congress are Boskalis, Jan de Nul, Mordraga (DEME), Van Oord, Damen, BLRT, IHC, СССС, Arctic LNG 2, Aquatic, Hydrographic Company, Gazprom USC, MRTS, Fertoing, Krylov State Research Center, Marine Engineering Bureau, stevedoring companies, designers of marine and river transport facilities, Rosmorport branches, authorities of river basins.