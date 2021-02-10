2021 February 10 15:22

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Protefs

Diana Shipping Inc. has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Protefs, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$10,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 10, 2022 up to maximum May 20, 2022. The charter commenced yesterday. The m/v Protefs was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$9,900 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Protefs” is a 73,630 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2004.

The employment of “Protefs” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.17 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Oceanis, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Oceanis, is approximately 4.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.13 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.