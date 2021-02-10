2021 February 10 12:31

Crowley and Watco partner to support offshore wind energy

Crowley and Watco are partnering to create a single-source terminal and supply chain management solution to support the emerging offshore wind industry, according to the company's release.



With the growing number of wind projects planned for U.S. waters, the partnership brings together industry-leading project management and logistics experts who can provide a “one-stop-shop” for owners, operators, and local port authorities in support of the offshore wind industry.



Watco will use its skillset in onshore wind terminal management and ongoing relationships with OEMs to develop state-of-the-art terminal management offerings for the offshore wind industry. Watco and Crowley will collaborate to provide customized terminal design, project management, warehousing, logistics, supply chain management and equipment maintenance through their commercial expertise and curated supply chain networks.

Crowley will provide its offshore logistics offerings through the utilization of its Jones Act-compliant fleet of vessels, engineering services and cross-over expertise in oil and gas. This includes the design and operation of service operation vessels (SOVs), crew transfer vessels (CTVs), turbine maintenance, offshore substation repair and maintenance, and additional services necessary to sustain offshore wind energy operations.