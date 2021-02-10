2021 February 10 10:22

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Essen took part in exercise near the Crimean Peninsula

The exercise on covering the basing point of ships from massive missile and air strikes of the enemy was held with the duty crew for air defence of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) frigate "Admiral Essen", says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

According to the plan of the exercise, the control center of the Black Sea Fleet received data on the take-off of a group of enemy aircraft in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

The air defence systems on the frigate "Admiral Essen" were put on alert, and the signal about the approach of the enemy air group was transmitted to all the naval forces of the fleet for effective distribution of targets.

During the exercise, the frigate's air defence team escorted and destroyed the mock enemy's aircraft with anti-aircraft missile weapons designed to protect the ship from all means of air attack.

The targets were electronically imitated by the ship's weapons control systems and conditionally destroyed before the aircraft entered the combat course.

The exercise was conducted in cooperation with the territorial control center of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.