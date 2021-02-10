-
2021 February 10 09:31
Oil prices are going down
Oil prices fell by 0.15%-0.25%
As of February 10 (07:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.25% lower to settle at $61.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.15% to $58.28 a barrel.
Oil prices are slightly down.
2021 February 10
|09:31
|Oil prices are going down
|09:17
|Baltic Dry Index as of February 9