  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 10 09:31

    Oil prices are going down

    Oil prices fell by 0.15%-0.25%

    As of February 10 (07:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.25% lower to settle at $61.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.15% to $58.28 a barrel.

    Oil prices are slightly down.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 10

09:31 Oil prices are going down
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
18:04 TECO 2030 to develop hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission
17:56 Four new LNG carriers on contract with Shell
17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency
14:39 Port of Mackay projects power ahead
14:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
13:40 LUKOIL reports 12.2-pct fall of its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2020
13:17 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
12:55 Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard
12:34 VTT, Neste and their partners seek breakthrough in Finnish e-fuel technology
11:43 USCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrol
11:11 The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing
10:48 Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues
10:10 Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 08, 2021
09:47 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY
09:29 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 5

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs