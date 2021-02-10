Oil prices are going down

2021 February 10 09:31

Oil prices fell by 0.15%-0.25%



As of February 10 (07:41, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.25% lower to settle at $61.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.15% to $58.28 a barrel.

