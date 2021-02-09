2021 February 9 17:52

IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

The colour magazine is to be issued in May 2021



Upon the order of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russia’s leading maritime industry media group PortNews is preparing the Annual Analytical Report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020”. It will be issued as a colour magazine of 3,000 copies in May 2021.



The report will provide information on implementation of civil shipbuilding projects in 2020 and the short-term plans.



Basing on the data obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, open sources and industry related organizations, the report covers the activities of the key sector representatives: manufactures, ship owners, cargo owners and financial institutions. That allowed for outlining the key questions of the business to the regulator and sum up the situation in the industry.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will get part of the circulation with other copies to be distributed at industry-related events throughout the year of 2021.

