2021 February 9 16:27

New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard

Tower cranes are intended for the shipyard’s hydraulic engineering facilities



Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) has taken the delivery of yet another batch of crane equipment for the shipyard’s hydraulic engineering facilities.



Three tower cranes have been delivered to the shipyard by water.



Two luffing jib cranes of 50/10 tonnes in capacity will be placed at the deep-water pier while one crane with a fixed length jib of 70 tonnes in capacity will be installed at the outfitting quay No 1.



Rosneft says the cranes will be used for assembling and outfitting works.



As it was reported earlier, a batch of crane equipment for hydraulic engineering facilities, three cranes and a container loader, was delivered to Zvezda at the end of December 2020.



The shipyard has a unique fleet of crane equipment with units of various lifting capacity and purpose including two Goliaths of 1,200 tonnes each equipped with smart automated control systems.



The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio exceeds 50 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

