  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 9 18:45

    PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world

    Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), that will see both companies collaborate on a wide range of low-carbon energy initiatives, covering Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ammonia and hydrogen, in enriching lives for a sustainable future, according to the company's release.
     
    The collaboration between Japan’s largest power generation company and PETRONAS was formalised virtually by PETRONAS Executive Vice President, Gas & New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin, and Corporate Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Business Development Department, JERA, Yukio Kani.
     
    The signing of the MoU between PETRONAS and JERA is a result of both companies’ shared vision of achieving net zero carbon emissions. In November 2020, PETRONAS announced its aspiration to achieve ‘Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050” as part of its holistic approach to sustainability and to grow the business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.
     
    JERA, around the same time, established the ‘JERA Zero CO2 Emissions 2050’ in October 2020, which are guided by advances in decarbonisation technology, economic rationality, and consistency with Japanese government policies. As part of JERA’s net zero emissions journey, the Company will be looking into closing inefficient coal-fired generators in Japan by 2030, gradually increase mixed combustion of fossil fuels, ammonia and hydrogen at its thermal power plants and promote renewable energy development.
     
    Pursuant to the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will intensify collaboration in the supply chains for ammonia and hydrogen fuels while continuing to advocate for the use of LNG. This builds upon PETRONAS’ position as one of the world’s largest LNG producers, experience as a reliable producer of ammonia as well as the establishment of the Company’s hydrogen business in November 2020.
     
    Today, PETRONAS is already producing blue hydrogen as a by-product from its facilities and will be exploring the commercial production of green hydrogen in the near future. Coupled with its inherent geographical advantage, expanding renewables portfolio, strong partnerships with customers and continued focus on Research & Development (R&D) of electrolyser technology, PETRONAS is well-poised to be a competitive low-carbon and green hydrogen solutions provider.
     
    In the LNG space, PETRONAS and JERA will be collaborating to grow the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions, in support of International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on greenhouse gas emissions. Through the MoU, PETRONAS and JERA will explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network, leveraging on both companies’ experience in LNG bunkering.
     
    In November 2020, PETRONAS had completed its maiden LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, whereas JERA had completed its first LNG bunkering operation in Japan in October 2020.
     
    Established in 1974, PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️. The introduction of PETRONAS Gas and New Energy (GNE) in 2019, which includes the LNG, Gas & Power, New Energy and Hydrogen business, enables GNE to function as PETRONAS’ one-stop centre for cleaner energy solutions.

Другие новости по темам: PETRONAS, JERA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
18:04 TECO 2030 to develop hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission
17:56 Four new LNG carriers on contract with Shell
17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency
14:39 Port of Mackay projects power ahead
14:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
13:40 LUKOIL reports 12.2-pct fall of its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2020
13:17 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
12:55 Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard
12:34 VTT, Neste and their partners seek breakthrough in Finnish e-fuel technology
11:43 USCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrol
11:11 The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing
10:48 Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues
10:10 Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 08, 2021
09:47 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY
09:29 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 5

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs
13:19 Frosty February blasts Port Authority of NY and NJ but snow teams were prepared
12:37 Maritime NZ urges boaties to take safety seriously this weekend