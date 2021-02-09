2021 February 9 16:05

Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Jumbo has completed the transportation part of its Transport & Installation contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, according to the company's release.

Jumbo mobilised ships from its own Heavy Lift Vessel fleet, together with subcontracted deck carriers and HLVs from third parties, to transport the 40 monopiles, 120 monopile sections and 40 transition pieces (TPs) from yards in the Netherlands and Germany to Taiwan.

In addition to the actual transport of components from A to B, Jumbo’s role was complete project management of numerous critical aspects of the project. This included the engineering, design and fabrication management of the supporting and sea-fastening elements such as cradles, grillages and load spreader beams, procurement of additional equipment and services, as well as the chartering of third party vessels.

In for the long term Jumbo secured the Yunlin T&I contract with Yunneng Windpower Co. (a Taiwanese subsidiary of wpd AG) back in June 2019.

About Jumbo

Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, the family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for our clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil & Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations. In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.