  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 9 15:39

    Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships

    Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE:ATCO), announced February 8 that it has entered into an agreement with a major shipyard for two 24,000 TEU ultra-modern newbuild container ships (“the Vessels”) with anticipated deliveries beginning in the first half of 2023. The two high-quality 24,000 TEU containerships will include industry-leading emissions reduction technologies. Upon completion, both conventional fuel vessels will enter 18-year charters with a leading global liner customer.

    The Vessels are anticipated to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand. As of September 30, 2020, Seaspan’s global fleet consisted of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,000 TEU, with total contracted revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, and a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years. Additionally, in December 2020, Seaspan announced an agreement for five newbuild 12,200 TEU vessels which, together with the two vessels announced today, will add significant new capacity of 109,000 TEU to the fleet over the next two years. These vessels will bolster Seaspan’s core 9,000 to 15,000 TEU size category and add a new ultra-large offering.

    Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented, “By combining our key core competencies of creative partnerships, quality growth and disciplined capital allocation, we have developed compelling newbuild opportunities to continue to fuel the company’s growth and enhance our competitive advantages. With newbuild slots scarce in today’s market, we have been consistently meeting our liner customers’ needs while maintaining our return discipline and prudent capital allocation. Upon their completion, these seven best-in-class newbuild vessels are scheduled to consistently add to our fleet beginning late this year and extending through 2023, supporting our strategies to continue generating quality growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

    About Atlas

    Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

    About Seaspan

    Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world’s largest container shipping liners. As of September 30, 2020, Seaspan’s fleet consists of 127 containerships, representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,000 TEU. Seaspan’s operating fleet of vessels has an average age of approximately 7 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Другие новости по темам: Seaspan Corporation, newbuild order  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 9

18:45 PETRONAS and JERA elevate partnership to realise a decarbonised world
18:15 Höegh LNG secures interim LNGC charters for 2021 and 2022
17:52 IAA PortNews works on its analytical report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020” ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
17:25 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected as preferred bidder for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms
16:49 Singapore: All harbour craft crew tested COVID-19 negative in one-time sweep
16:27 New crane equipment delivered to Zvezda shipyard
16:05 Jumbo completes the transportation part of its contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan
15:39 Seaspan announces newbuild order for two 24,000 TEU containerships
15:14 IMO needs to reconsider draft sewage regulation - BIMCO
14:36 Bunker prices start rising at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:25 ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star
14:17 Norwegian fishing trawler Trygvason makes history as first Iridium® GMDSS commercial activation
13:59 Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020
13:24 Ultra awarded Canadian Surface Combatant subcontract to provide VDS
13:05 PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port
12:42 A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech
12:23 USCG terminates vessel voyage after violation of Captain of the Port Order
12:04 Port of Melbourne and Qube agreement to help ease shipping container congestion
11:37 ECSA welcomes pilot launch of new security concept in Gulf of Guinea but highlights continuing severity of piracy threat
11:04 Synkero builds facility in the port of Amsterdam, producing sustainable aviation fuel from CO2
10:53 Three modern dredging vessels of FSUE “Rosmorport” operate in Kaliningrad
10:29 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300
10:15 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
10:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 09, 2021
09:58 Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority start feasibility study for green hydrogen plant at Maasvlakte
09:35 Oil prices show a steady growth
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8

2021 February 8

18:23 NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs
18:04 Russia’s hi-tech dredging innovations to be presented at Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress
18:04 TECO 2030 to develop hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission
17:56 Four new LNG carriers on contract with Shell
17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency
14:39 Port of Mackay projects power ahead
14:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
13:40 LUKOIL reports 12.2-pct fall of its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2020
13:17 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
12:55 Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard
12:34 VTT, Neste and their partners seek breakthrough in Finnish e-fuel technology
11:43 USCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrol
11:11 The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing
10:48 Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues
10:10 Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 08, 2021
09:47 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY
09:29 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 5

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs
13:19 Frosty February blasts Port Authority of NY and NJ but snow teams were prepared
12:37 Maritime NZ urges boaties to take safety seriously this weekend